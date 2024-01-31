Swedish police have reported that the discovery of a suspicious object near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm seems to be an explosive device.

Law enforcement officials have mobilized the national bomb protection squad to handle the situation, with plans to safely destroy the device.

The Swedish police are actively managing the incident, deploying at least 10 vehicles and officers to cordon off the area surrounding the embassy. According to local reports, personnel from Israel's diplomatic mission in Sweden identified the suspicious object in proximity to the embassy building, prompting immediate security measures.

The incident has triggered an investigation into the "gross destruction" of public safety, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. Authorities are working diligently to assess and neutralize the potential threat, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and security measures in response to such incidents near diplomatic missions.