Auschwitz survivor decries rise of far right, increased antisemitism in Germany

Eva Szepesi, 91, who was born in Hungary and liberated from Auschwitz at age of 12 in January 1945, spoke at the German Bundestag annual memorial event for victims of the Holocaust. She said she was appalled by the growing strength of the far right and rising antisemitism in the country since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Szepesi shared her memories of Nazi persecution and expressed concern about the current situation in Germany. "I would like not just for murdered Jews to be remembered on memorial days but also for living ones to be remembered in daily life. They need protection now," she told lawmakers.

"The Shoah did not begin with Auschwitz. It began with words, it began with society staying silent and looking away," said Szepesi.

"It pains me when schoolchildren are again afraid of going to school just because they are Jews; it pains me when my great-grandchildren still have to be protected by police officers with machine guns just because they are Jews."

Szepesi also decried the rise of the German far-right. Recent national polls showed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party coming second while enjoying the support of around 20% of the population.

Over the past weeks, hundreds of thousands have protested against the AfD nationwide after a report revealed that its members met with right-wing extremists in Potsdam earlier in November to discuss "remigration" - a far-right euphemism for the expulsion of immigrants and minorities. More protests against the far-right are reportedly planned during the upcoming weekend.

“It’s great that so many people have taken to the streets in recent weeks to demonstrate against right-wing extremists,” Szepesi told parliament. “But I would like these demonstrators also to object loudly among acquaintances and at the workplace when inhuman and antisemitic comments are made.”

Earlier in January, the German Constitutional Court decided to strip the neo-Nazi party Die Heimat of all public funding for a period of six years, citing its "racist attitude."

