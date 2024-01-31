Eurovision 2024: Israeli and Luxembourgish singer to represent Luxembourg

Israeli-Luxembourgish singer Tali Golergant is set to represent Luxembourg at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.

Born in Israel and later relocating to Luxembourg with her family, the 23-year-old artist brings a unique blend of Israeli and Luxembourgish identity to the Eurovision stage.

Golergant will perform the song "Fighter" produced by Israeli Tali Eshkoli. She expressed her initial hesitation to participate but was ultimately encouraged by those close to her. This performance signifies Luxembourg's return to the Eurovision competition after a 31-year hiatus.

The dancers accompanying Golergant on stage, along with choreographer Mor Hamami, also hail from Israel. In interviews, the singer shared her pride in representing Luxembourg while maintaining a strong connection to her Israeli roots. Her partner is Jewish, and her brother currently serves in the Israeli army, deployed in the Gaza Strip.

AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Fluent in Hebrew, Golergant navigates the sometimes-hostile global context with resilience, choosing not to answer questions about personal preferences between her and Israel in case of a direct confrontation at Eurovision. She emphasizes the importance of unity and celebration through music on the international stage.