France: 3 wounded in knife attack at major travel hub

French police on Saturday morning arrested a man suspected of carrying out a knife attack at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, after having seriously wounding one person and two others lightly.

"This morning at Gare de Lyon, an individual injured 3 people with a knife before being arrested. One person is seriously injured. Two others are more lightly. They were taken care of by the emergency services," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin posted on X.

"Thank you to those who restrained the perpetrator of this unbearable act," the minister confirmed the suspect was arrested.

Though the detained man's nationality was not official revealed by the authorities, a police source revealed to Le Parisien the suspect was a 32-year-old identified as from Mali and possessing an Italian residence permit.

(AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

The AFP news agency quoted a source, saying "The suspect did not cry out (any religious slogans) during his attack."

"He presented the police an Italian driving licence," the AFP source added.

Immediately after the attack, the train operator SNFC posted on X that halls one and would be temporarily inaccessible. The station serves both domestic travel as well as trains to Italy and Switzerland.