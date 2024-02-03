'Serial killers burn Palestinian babies alive': London hate fest plumbs new lows

The obsessive leitmotifs of blood, money and power; the depiction of Israelis as Nazis, bloodthirsty ghouls and racist colonizers; the idea that the establishment of the world's only Jewish state represents a cosmic injustice. All of these staples of modern day antisemitism were on full display on banners at Saturday's anti-Israeli demonstration in London.

@hurryupharry on X

One banner sought to mock the historic Jewish connection to Israel, proclaiming "THE ONLY PLACE YOU'RE INDIGENOUS TO IS JAHANNAM." Some on the X social platform pointed out, however, that the Islamic term for hell derives from the Gei-ben-Hinnom valley in Jerusalem where, Biblical lore has it, child sacrifices were carried out; thus, antisemitic demonization aside, the banner appears to affirm the Jewish people's ancient ties to Zion.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1753807911132770355 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1753793567812665587 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1753794171091947659 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1753780966324068439 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

City authorities said a number of arrests were made after one marcher set off a flare; another was handcuffed for chanting slogans inciting racial hatred.

Speakers at the rally included disgraced former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose four-year stint at the helm of the party saw antisemitism stage a stunning comeback to the mainstream of British politics.