'Serial killers burn Palestinian babies alive': London hate fest plumbs new lows
Banners at the latest anti-Israeli march in the British capital channel every antisemitic conspiracy in the book
The obsessive leitmotifs of blood, money and power; the depiction of Israelis as Nazis, bloodthirsty ghouls and racist colonizers; the idea that the establishment of the world's only Jewish state represents a cosmic injustice. All of these staples of modern day antisemitism were on full display on banners at Saturday's anti-Israeli demonstration in London.
One banner sought to mock the historic Jewish connection to Israel, proclaiming "THE ONLY PLACE YOU'RE INDIGENOUS TO IS JAHANNAM." Some on the X social platform pointed out, however, that the Islamic term for hell derives from the Gei-ben-Hinnom valley in Jerusalem where, Biblical lore has it, child sacrifices were carried out; thus, antisemitic demonization aside, the banner appears to affirm the Jewish people's ancient ties to Zion.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
City authorities said a number of arrests were made after one marcher set off a flare; another was handcuffed for chanting slogans inciting racial hatred.
Speakers at the rally included disgraced former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose four-year stint at the helm of the party saw antisemitism stage a stunning comeback to the mainstream of British politics.