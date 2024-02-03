Housing protest in Porto blames Jews for economic woes

In a recent housing protest against soaring living costs in Porto, Portugal, demonstrators turned to antisemitic slogans and signs, blaming Jews and 'Zionists' for the economic crisis.

The protest, held last Saturday, saw signs with explicit antisemitic messages calling for the "cleansing of the world of Jews."

Inspired by the Israel-Hamas conflict and anti-Israel narratives, some protesters urged people "not to rent a house from Zionist murderers," while others expressed, "We want a home to live in, and Palestine is liberated." Another sign declared, "Not Haifa and not Boavista, no to a Zionist capital!"

Boavista, a neighborhood in Porto, is home to a synagogue and a growing Jewish community. Gabriel Senderowicz, President of the Porto Jewish Community, denounced the demonstration, stating that carrying antisemitic signs with unequivocal calls for violence is an act of discrimination, incitement, and hatred.

Senderowicz highlighted that accusing the Jewish minority, comprising only 5,000 people in a country of 10 million, of violating basic rights like affordable housing is unfounded.

The protest has drawn condemnation from Israel's Ambassador to Portugal, Dor Shapira, who emphasized the need to support free speech while discouraging the spread of antisemitic, racist, and hateful ideas during such demonstrations.