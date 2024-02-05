British MP explains decision to leave Parliament after multiple attacks over Israel support

British Member of Parliament (MP) Mike Freer has escaped death on more than one occasion due to his outspoken support for Israel.

Those encounters, including one "near-miss" have led the parliamentarian to make the fateful decision to stand down from the post in the next general elections.

Freer, the MP for North Finchley and Golders Green, and has more Jewish constituents than any other member of Parliament, and he has worked hard to ensure their voices are heard, communicating their fears and concerns over the rise in antisemtism.

He spoke with i24NEWS to explain why he will not be running again for Parliament, and what he thinks the government must do to ensure Britain's democracy, and keep its lawmakers safe.

"Support for Israel in Parliament remains very large and very strong," Freer began, before moving on to recount the violence he has been subject to.

"There's an awful lot of low-level abuse that all MPs get for a variety of reasons, but the two big ones that could have turned fatal were by one group called 'Muslims against crusades' and another was a radicalized individual who described himself as a soldier of I.S. [Islamic State terror group]."

Freer's office was subject to an arson attack, which is still under active police investigation. The MP revealed that two suspects are in custody awaiting trial, but have not yet given a motive for the attack.

Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law

"The fire on Christmas eve was simply the last straw. My husband and family are basically fed up with wondering whether I will survive, don't like the fact that I sometimes go out and do my job wearing a stab vest. So I decided to stand down in the next general election."

But could his resignation be taken as a victory for the haters? Freer does not deny it that it may be seen that way, but he says that at the end of the day, while he may have signed on to a job that entails "robust debate," his family should not be subject to intimidation.

"To the degree members of parliament sign up for the job, we accept that it's a democracy and people will disagree with us and we'll have robust debates. But there is a line. In some way, they won in terms of my stepping down. But my husband and my family did not sign up to be intimidated, and that's the difference in terms that I'm not prepared to continue to put the anxiety on my husband wondering whether I'm going to come home after a day's work in the constituency."

Freer points to the weekly anti-Israel marches as one avenue through while anti-Jewish sentiment has risen. He says that while local police have done a "fantastic job" of providing security for him, he adds that the leadership of the Metropolitan Police need to go back to "visible policing" and make on-the-spot arrests.

"I understand they don't want to wade into a crowd, they don't want to cause a riot, I get that." Freer says he has challenged the police on this issue, who respond that their practice is to arrest violator later. "That's not good enough," Freer argues.

"People need to see when somebody oversteps a line, when someone calls for jihad or they make overtly antisemitic comments, they are arrested on the spot. Until people see there are visible consequences to their behavior, then they are given a greenlight for what we are seeing on the streets of London every week for the past few months."

While there have been attacks against members of Parliament in the past that rattled communities, Freer says there has been a dismal lack of action. "We keep saying this is a turning point, but it never is. We need to fundamentally address the issue of the corrosive impact of social media where propaganda is spewed out without challenge. We need to address what is happening on the street where people who overstep the mark are arrested. Beyond that, we need to ensure that people who are willing to speak out get the necessary protection for doing so."

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Freer concludes that the government should adopt a three-pronged approach to tackle these issues, in order to maintain Britain's democracy and ensure that people and their representatives are able to argue — without feeling threatened.