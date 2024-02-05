King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace confirms

Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown carrying the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies in central London on May 6, 2023. .BEN STANSALL / POOL / AFP

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace confirmed. 

The diagnosis was made during a recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement. 

The statement released Monday read, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted." 

Prince Harry has spoken with his father, and will reportedly travel tot he UK soon to visit the King.

This is a developing story 

