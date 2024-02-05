King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace confirms
King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace confirmed.
The diagnosis was made during a recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement.
The statement released Monday read, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted."
Prince Harry has spoken with his father, and will reportedly travel tot he UK soon to visit the King.
This is a developing story
