French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday hosted a tribute ceremony honouring the French victims of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel as well as three French hostages believed to remain in terrorists' captivity in Gaza.

In his address, Macron described the October 7 attack as "barbarism which is fed by antisemitism" and vowed not to give in to "rampant and uninhibited antisemitism." Antisemitic acts in France quadrupled over 2023 in comparison to the previous year.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755183637019218227 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The event was attended by the families of the victims, many of whom were brought to France on a special flight.

French President also reiterated the nation's commitment to fight for the "liberation" of the three French nationals presumed hostages in Gaza. "Their empty chairs are here," he said.

Representatives of the Israeli embassy in Paris also attended the ceremony. Israeli President Isaac Herzog was reportedly invited but was not present due to scheduling reasons.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755210264922775986 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The ceremony was held on the day the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid a visit to Israel, meeting the highest political and military officials.

Read more stories like this >>

• Antisemitic acts in France increase fourfold in 2023 - report >>

• Jewish homes in Paris marked with Stars of David, as antisemitism rises worldwide >>

• France working with Qatar to verify medicine delivery to Gaza hostages >>