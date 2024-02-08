Hungarian FM: Israel-Hamas war dominates EU foreign policy debates

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó discussed the Israel-Hamas war in an exclusive interview with i24NEWS, particularly how the conflict dominates EU foreign policy debates, as well as going into what’s holding up Hungary’s ratification of Sweden into NATO.

“Since the conflict has broken out in Israel, this has become the number one issue on the meetings of the Foreign Affairs councils,” Szijjártó stated, adding that the debates on the situation in Gaza and the Middle East in general have been emotional and toug

“There's a very clear difference of viewpoints,” the Hungarian foreign minister said, explaining how there’s “an unfair bias” against Israel.

Szijjártó pointed out that Hungary was very actively trying to bring a balance in that regard, due its “strategic partnership and friendship with Israel.”

Israeli Embassy in Hungary

The Hungarian foreign minister confirmed to i24NEWS a report that Hungary and Germany issued passports to dual national Israelis abducted during the Hamas-led October 7 attacks, but “not in the sequence” of providing the citizenship in order to hopefully facilitate their release.

“These people have already been Hungarian citizens, regardless of whether they had the passport or they didn't have the passport,” he clarified, explaining there’s “very clear regulation in Hungary how you can be a Hungarian citizen.”

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Szijjártó also told i24NEWS that there were five dual Hungarian citizens taken hostage, three of whom were released in a previous deal mediated with the help of Qatar for which Hungary “will always be thankful.”

The foreign minister said one of the Hungarian citizens died while held captive in Gaza, and another who “hopefully” is alive.

AP Photo/Paul White

On more domestic issues, Szijjártó told i24NEWS that pro-Hamas and pro-Palestinian are one and the same for supporting a terrorist organization that attacked Israel and were thus banned by Hungary. He described it as part of a “very, very dangerous” phenomena over the last 9-10 years that brings “this modern type of antisemitism.”

In concluding remarks about Sweden’s bid to join NATO, the Hungarian foreign minister said his government submitted the proposal to parliament, but posited how Swedish lawmakers could call Hungary undemocratic and at the same time push its elected parliament members to ratify Stockholm's ascension.

“That should somehow be sorted out,” he answered, adding “We do hope that the Prime Minister of Sweden would visit Hungary soon,” as a “very positive sign to our parliamentary group.”