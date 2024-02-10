IRGC enlists British Muslims to spy on, target Jews, Iranian dissidents

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have been actively seeking to recruit British Muslims to spy on and plot attacks against Jews and UK-based Iranian dissidents, the Daily Mail reported.

IRGC recruiters, the British outlet reported, have been approaching Shiite Muslims on pilgrimage in the Middle East, offering them to “gather information on prominent British Jews or targets such as synagogues.”

The report cited an Israeli intelligence official as saying Jerusalem "doesn't know how many Iranian agents there are in Europe and Britain, but all it takes is for one to slip under the radar." The number of terror alerts sent out by Israeli security and spy agencies for Britain has risen dramatically in the aftermath of the October 7 atrocities and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Counterterrorism expert Professor Anthony Glees was quoted in the report as saying: "This is a serious threat that needs to be addressed. IRGC is behind Hamas and the Houthis, and it is also running these spying networks here. British Iranians need to be very careful when they go back to Iran."