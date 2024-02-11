Hungarian president resigns amid controversy over pardon in sex abuse case

Hungarian President Katalin Novak tendered her resignation on Saturday following escalating pressure stemming from her decision to grant a pardon to a man convicted of involvement in covering up sexual abuse at a children's home.

Novak's resignation comes amid a week-long public outcry after news of her presidential pardon was initially reported by local media outlet 444.hu.

As a close ally of conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Novak's decision sparked widespread condemnation, prompting calls from opposition parties for her resignation. Former Justice Minister Judit Varga, another prominent figure in Orban's ruling Fidesz party, also announced her resignation as a lawmaker on Saturday.

The scandal represents a rare setback for Orban, who has held power since 2010, especially as Hungary navigates through an inflation crisis and braces for European parliament elections.

Orban's conservative stance on social issues, including his efforts to shield children from what he perceives as LGBTQ activism in schools, has long been a source of contention with the European Commission.

In her televised resignation statement, Novak acknowledged her error in judgment, expressing regret over the lack of reasoning provided with the pardon decision. She attributed her resignation to the doubts raised regarding the zero-tolerance policy towards paedophilia.

The demand for Novak's resignation intensified throughout the week, with a thousand demonstrators rallying at her office on Friday. In a bid to mitigate political fallout, Orban proposed a constitutional amendment to parliament late on Thursday, aiming to strip the president of the authority to pardon crimes related to child abuse.

Varga, who also endorsed the controversial pardon, announced her resignation from public office and relinquished her mandate as a lawmaker. Varga's decision to step down from her position as the expected leader of Fidesz's list for the upcoming elections signals an attempt to address public outrage and restore confidence in the ruling party.

Mate Kocsis, the head of Fidesz's parliamentary group, characterized Novak and Varga's decisions as responsible, emphasizing the party's commitment to respecting their choices. Despite the controversy, Fidesz maintains a lead in opinion polls ahead of the June elections, although a significant portion of voters remain undecided.