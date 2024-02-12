A Dutch appeals court has ruled to halt all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel amid concerns that they might be used in violations of international law during Israel's recent offensive in Gaza.

The ruling, issued on Monday, mandates the Dutch government to cease all exports of F-35 parts to Israel within seven days. The court dismissed a request by government lawyers to suspend the order during an appeal to the Supreme Court.

The case against the Dutch government was initiated by several human rights groups, including the Dutch affiliate of Oxfam, last December. The court concluded that there was a clear risk that the exported F-35 parts could be utilized in serious violations of international humanitarian law.

Israeli Air Force

This decision marks a significant shift from a previous ruling by a lower court, which had refrained from ordering the halt of exports despite acknowledging the likelihood that F-35s contributed to violations of the laws of war. The appeals court rejected the notion that political and economic considerations outweighed the risk of law of war violations.

Furthermore, the court expressed concern that the F-35s were potentially being used in attacks on Gaza, resulting in civilian casualties. It dismissed the Dutch state's argument that it was not obligated to conduct a new assessment of the export permits.

IDF Spokesperson

The Netherlands hosts one of several regional warehouses of US-owned F-35 parts, which are distributed to countries upon request.

Despite the ruling, it was revealed that at least one shipment of F-35 parts had been sent to Israel since the onset of the Gaza offensive following the Hamas cross-border raid on southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Israel has consistently denied allegations of war crimes during its operations in Gaza, asserting its right to defend itself against attacks from Hamas.