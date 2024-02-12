Swiss ski resort restaurant refuses to rent sleds to Jewish people

A restaurant located at the Pischa ski resort in Davos, Switzerland, has sparked outrage after posting a discriminatory message in Hebrew, refusing to rent sleds to Jewish customers.

The sign, displayed prominently at the front of the establishment alleged sled thefts involving Jewish individuals as the reason for the discriminatory policy.

The message, addressed to "Jewish brothers," stated, "Due to various sad incidents, including the theft of a sled, we no longer rent sports equipment to our Jewish brothers. Thank you for your understanding." This discriminatory action has drawn condemnation from both local and international communities.

Officials from the Swiss Association of Jewish Communities (SIG) have expressed shock and condemnation, describing the message as highly discriminatory and anti-Semitic. "The fact that such a letter is hung publicly is shocking,” declared general secretary Jonathan Kreutner.

In response to the incident, Swiss authorities have launched an investigation into allegations of discrimination and incitement to hatred. The decision to deny service based on religious identity has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for accountability.