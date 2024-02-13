Russia prepares for military confrontation with West, says Estonia

Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service on Tuesday said that Russia is preparing for a military confrontation with the West within the next decade. According to the agency's director Kaupo Rosin, the threat could be deterred by a counter build-up of armed forces.

The claim is reportedly based on on Russia's plans to double its forces stationed along its border with NATO members Finland and the Baltic States of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

"Russia has chosen a path which is a long-term confrontation and the Kremlin is probably anticipating a possible conflict with NATO within the next decade or so," Kaupo Rosin told reporters at the release of Estonia's national security threats report.

He noted that a military attack by Russia is "highly unlikely" in the short term as its troops are involved in the war in Ukraine.

AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov

"If we are not prepared, the likelihood [of a military Russian attack] would be much higher than without any preparation," Rosin added.

Estonia, along with other Baltic States, has increased its military spending to over 2% of the value of their economies after Russian annexation of the Crimea in 2014. The NATO allies have accordingly raised their presence in those countries.

Germany aims to have 4,800 combat-ready troops in the region by 2027, in its first permanent foreign deployment since the World War II. Rosin stated that NATO and its allies were moving in the right direction to counter the Russian threat.

Speaking about United States former president Donald Trump's comments suggesting that he would not defend allies who do not spend enough on defence, Rosin said: "Such statements are never helpful."

AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

The statement comes as reports indicate Ukraine's weaponry shortages and Russia's slow advancement in eastern Ukraine.

