France follows UK, U.S. adopting sanctions against 28 'violent Israeli settlers'

The French Foreign Minister announced on Tuesday that France adopted sanctions against "extremist Israeli settlers who are guilty of violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank."

"As such, 28 individuals are subject to an administrative ban from French territory," the statement explained.

"France reaffirms its firm condemnation of this unacceptable violence. As we have stated on numerous occasions, it is the responsibility of the Israeli authorities to put an end to it and prosecute its perpetrators," the statement added.

France followed similar sanctions by the United Kingdom and the United States, who had sanctioned Israeli citizens for "acts of aggression and violence against Palestinians in the West Bank."

Furthermore, the French foreign ministry stated it was "in favor of adopting sanctions at the European level against these violent settlers. We are working with our European partners in this regard."