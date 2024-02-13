European Union discusses for reevaluation of arms sales to Israel

In light of the war within the Gaza Strip, the European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has called for a reassessment of arms sales to Israel.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels on Monday, Borrell questioned the logic of continuing weapons exports if they contribute to the high casualty rates in Gaza.

"If we consider that too many people are being killed in Gaza, perhaps we should provide fewer weapons to prevent fewer victims? Isn't that logical?" Borrell remarked, directing his message towards Washington and its allies.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1757092197030039787 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The suggestion drew swift response from Israel, with Foreign Minister Israel Katz rebuffing Borrell's remarks. Katz emphasized Israel's commitment to upholding international laws of war and ensuring civilian safety in Gaza. He cautioned against limiting Israel's defense capabilities, arguing that such actions would only empower Hamas, the militant group governing the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the United States Senate approved a $95 billion aid package on Tuesday, including over $14 billion earmarked for Israel's defense. This allocation comes amidst heightened tensions in the region and ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In a separate development, concerns have been raised regarding the export of F-35 aircraft parts to Israel. Justice officials in several countries have urged their governments to halt these exports, citing the risk that the equipment could be used in Gaza airstrikes, potentially violating international law.