UK's Cameron warns Israel to ensure aid reaches civilians in Gaza

During a session in the House of Lords on Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron made impassioned remarks regarding the ongoing crisis in Gaza, stressing the importance of humanitarian aid reaching Palestinian civilians while cautioning against the complexities of securing a lasting ceasefire, particularly with Hamas in power.

Cameron's message was clear: "What is happening in Gaza is tragic. We want to see an end to the suffering and end to this killing."

He emphasized the need to convert a future pause into a sustainable ceasefire, asserting, "The pause we’re calling for, we want to turn into a ceasefire by making sure that the conditions are right."

The foreign secretary outlined specific conditions for a lasting ceasefire, including the removal of Hamas leaders from Gaza and the dismantling of terrorist operations. He underscored the necessity of establishing a new Palestinian Authority government and securing the release of all hostages. "Any ceasefire won’t last if the underlying issues persist," Cameron reiterated.

Miri Shimonovich/ Foreign Ministry of Israel

Addressing concerns over incidents in Gaza, Cameron affirmed, "We will continue to do that as part of a very important process we go through to judge whether they are in compliance with international humanitarian law." He urged Hamas to cease hostilities and release hostages, emphasizing the need for both sides to uphold international obligations.

On Israel's right to respond to security threats, Cameron emphasized, "Israel must obey international humanitarian law." He stressed the importance of ensuring humanitarian aid reaches Gaza's population, warning, "If they do not do that, that would be a breach of international humanitarian law as well."

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Regarding the prospect of unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, Cameron asserted, "Of course, it isn’t rewarding Hamas." He advocated for better governance under a reformed Palestinian Authority and affirmed the UK's commitment to a two-state solution.