Hamas operates in Belgium through shell companies, confirms Justice Minister

Belgian Justice Minister Paul Van Tigchelt confirmed Hamas has been lobbying and fundraising in Belgium, through shell companies on the radar of authorities, following an inquiry by a local politician on the matter.

Parliament member Michael Freilich from the New Flemish Alliance party sent the inquiry, asking "How is it possible that they can work in Belgium? And can our country intervene?"

The response, according to Freilich, was "So far we know that Hamas is active in Belgium through various companies," and the Belgian security authorities could determine a "focus on lobbying and fundraising," but did not name the entities.

This was the first confirmation from the Belgian authorities, just a month after the justice minister said during a TV interview that there was "no concrete indication that Hamas has targeted our country."

According to the latest findings, the Hamas-affiliated companies operated under the pretext of supporting the Palestinian cause in Europe and European Union (EU) institutions.

The justice minister said that Palestinian activist Majed Al-Zeer, who is reportedly a high-ranking Hamas leader, was acting a director of an association called EUPAC (European Palestinian Council for Political Relations) that is headquartered near the European Commission and Council.

In response, Freilich took to X and posted "Urgently stricter action is needed from our government: Terror group Hamas active in Belgium with fundraising and lobbying activities. Earlier it became known that Hezbollah did the same. Belgium as a hub for international terror?"

So far, the Belgian authorities have not indicated what will be done.