German universities embroiled in violent antisemitism rows

Many of Germany’s top universities are being rocked with outbreaks of rampant antisemitism. While troubling enough, it is the lax reaction by authorities which is causing a furor among the Jewish and Israeli expat community.

The most notable case, occurring at the start of February, involves a German-Arab student who assaulted the grandson of a victim of the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre.

Lahav Shapira, a student at Free University (FU) in Berlin, recounts that he helped put up a poster with the faces of the Israeli hostages on the university campus. It later prompted a fight with a fellow student, who recognized and violently attacked Shapira at a bar. The beating landed Shapira in the hospital with a broken nose and damage to the bone underneath his eye, and required surgery.

Shapira is the grandson of athletics coach Amitzur Shapira, who was executed by Palestinian terrorists in the infamous attack on the Israeli team at the Munich Olympic games.

Adding insult to injury was the response from Berlin’s Secretary of Education, Ina Czyborra, of the Social Democratic party. She said, “I fundamentally reject expulsion for political reasons,” in response to what consequences the assaulting student would face. Politicians and a civil servant tasked with fighting antisemitism have since urged Czyborra to resign.

Mounting pressure on FU president Gunter Ziegler led him to suspend the German-Arab student from campus for three months. Ziegler himself has come under fire for equating the pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus with the efforts of Jewish students to draw attention to the Hamas massacre of 1,200 people on October 7. Ziegler has said “both sides need to refrain from provocations."

Israel's Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism, Michal Cotler-Wunsh, posted on X about the assault on Shapira: “Anti-Zionism/denial of [Israel] Jew among nations to exist = 2024 mainstream strain of antisemitism. In Berlin too.”

The surge in antisemitism on German campuses has also been animated by many German students who seek to whitewash the National Socialist crimes of their predecessors. German students have chanted "Free Palestine from German guilt," in reference to the Holocaust.

Last week, a group of 20 pro-Hamas students and activists disrupted a lecture by Israeli Supreme Court judge Daphne Barak-Erez at Humboldt University in Berlin. Barak-Erez’s talk was later relocated to a smaller room.

The German organization “democ. e. V”, which monitors anti-democratic movements, posted a video on X showing how the pro-Hamas protestors torpedoed Barak-Erez’s lecture, chanting “End the genocide” as she was escorted out.

In January, a controversial German civil servant, Michael Blume, who is tasked with fighting antisemitism in the state of Baden-Württemberg (BW), delivered a rambling allegedly antisemitic speech at Tübingen University, which is situated in the state.

In his lecture titled “Antisemitism in our society,” Blume stated: “Benjamin Netanyahu authorized flows of money from Qatar to Hamas in Gaza. His government coalition with right-wing extremists and ultra-Orthodox divided Israeli society by attempting to abolish the separation of powers, and relocated the Israeli army to the settlers in the West Bank instead of protecting its own south.”

In his most bizarre accusation, Blume said Israel is ostensibly preventing the fight against antisemitism because the Jewish state opposes “renewable energies.” He added, “The European and U.S. right-wing, just like the Israeli government, have blocked the expansion of renewable energies and thereby allowed and even promoted the fossil financing of regimes.”

The most popular German-Jewish best-selling author and journalist for the large daily Die Welt, Henryk Broder, fired back on the website “The Axis of Good” that Blume “uses his position to rehash classic antisemitic nonsense, such as that the Israeli governments, in collaboration with the European and American right, have ‘blocked the expansion of renewable energies… but the temptation to spread flawless antisemitism in the costume of an antisemitism commissioner is too great to resist.”

Blume himself was invited to speak at Brigham Young University (BYU), in Utah, last fall, which drew condemnation. Alex Shapiro, the Executive Director of the United Jewish Federation of Utah, told i24NEWS that “The decision to invite Michael Blume to BYU appears to have been a bad one.”

Shapiro added “I was not aware of his presentation at BYU [in October]. That said, I’m fully aware of the challenges on campuses around the country. Hillel is a program of the Federation here, so we’re very sensitive to the effects of antisemitism on our Jewish students and the concern about it.”

The board president of Congregation Brith Sholem in Utah, Janice Ward, told i24NEWS, “I know BYU and Mormons are supportive generally of Jews. It was the wrong thing to do but I doubt they will admit it.” BYU spokeswoman Carri P. Jenkins, declined to comment. Blume also refused to answer press queries. BYU law professor, Elizabeth Clark, who invited Blume also declined to comment.

In November, Tübingen University invited Professor Daniel Boyarin, from University of California - Berkeley, to speak at a conference on the similarities between Judaism and Islam. Boyarin, who argues for a Judaism without a Jewish state, blasted Israel’s government for its “authoritarian, racist, military conduct” and pushed his thesis that Israel should be abolished.

In a statement to i24NEWS, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean of the Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center, blasted the timing and pretext of the German conference, which was held less than two months after the October 7 massacre.

“The notion that a conference at this time convened in Germany would include a speaker who calls for the dissolution of Israel and leaving Judaism as a truncated religion for a permanent Jewish diaspora, is an outrage.” Leon Kokkoliadis, a spokesman for Tübingen University, refused to answer numerous i24NEWS press queries.