Oct 7 aftermath sees Britain's worst antisemitism spike on record

Britain saw thousands of antisemitic incidents following the October 7 and the subsequent Gaza war, making 2023 the worst year for UK's Jewish community since 1984, when Jewish advisory body CST began recording such data, it said on Thursday. The number of antisemitic incidents reached 4,103, an increase of 589%, amid a surge of threats, hate speech, violence and damage to Jewish institutions and property.

The CST, which advises Britain's 280,000-strong Jewish community on security matters, said two-thirds of those incidents occurred on or after October 7, when Palestinian jihadists rampaged through southern Israel, killing 1,200 people, mutilating many others and taking around 250 hostage.

That rise appeared, at least initially, to reflect a celebration of Hamas' attacks rather than anger over Israel's military campaign in Gaza, the CST said its data suggested.

"British Jews are strong and resilient, but the explosion in hatred against our community is an absolute disgrace," CST Chief Executive Mark Gardner said in a statement.

"Our community is being harassed, intimidated, threatened and attacked by extremists who also oppose society as whole ... we condemn the stony silence from those sections of society that eagerly call out racism in every other case, except when it comes to Jew hate," he said.