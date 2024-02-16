Greece legalizes same-sex marriage despite opposition from church

Greece become the first majority-Christian Orthodox to allow same-sex civil marriage. Its parliament on Thursday approved a bill granting same-sex couples the right to get married and adopt children.

The landmark victory for supporters of LGBTQ+ rights greeted with cheers by onlookers in parliament and dozens gathered on the streets of Athens.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the new law would "boldly abolish a serious inequality": "People who have been invisible will finally be made visible around us. And with them, many children finally find their rightful place," he stated ahead of the vote. "The reform makes the lives of several of our fellow citizens better, without taking away anything from the lives of the many."

After the vote, Mitsotakis posted on his X (formerly Twitter) that Greece “is proud to become the 16th [European Union] country to legislate marriage equality. This is a milestone for human rights, reflecting today’s Greece - a progressive, and democratic country, passionately committed to European values."

"This is a historic moment," Stella Belia, the head of same-sex parents group Rainbow Families, told Reuters. "This is a day of joy."

The bill, however, was partially criticized by LGBTQ+ rights advocates over preclusion of gay couples from parenthood through surrogate mothers in Greece. This option currently available to women who can not have children for health reasons.

15 other countries of the European Union's (EU) 27 members have already legalized same-sex marriage. It is permitted in 35 countries worldwide.

The Israeli High Court of Justice in December unanimously ruled that same-sex couples could adopt children. Earlier in November, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, approved legislation recognizing same-sex partners of fallen Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers.

