Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny is dead, prison service says

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, 47, is dead, the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence said on Friday. According to the prison service statement, "after a walk, Navalny started feeling unwell, almost immediately losing consciousness. Ambulance arrived at the scene to register Navalny's death."

Navalny's press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, said that she has no confirmation of information about the death of the politician, reported Russian media outlet RBK.

The Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Vladimir Putin has been notified of Navalny's death. Kremlin announced a "statement" by Putin later during the day.

The authorities said the cause of death was unclear. State-controlled media outlet RT said the politician died because of a blood clot.

Navalny's defender Leonid Solovyev visited the politician on Wednesday. "Everything was fine then," Solovyev told Russian oppositional media outlet Novaya Gazeta.

Navalny's ally Leonid Volkov: "“We have no reason to believe state propaganda. If this is true, then not 'Navalny died,' but 'Putin killed Navalny' and only that. But I don’t trust them a penny."

The first world leader to comment on reports of the death of Alexei Navalny was Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs. "Whatever your thoughts about Alexey Navalny as the politician, he was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin. That’s a fact and that is something one should know about the true nature of Russia’s current regime. My condolences to the family and friends,” the president said in a statement.

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné stated that Navalny paid with his life for resisting oppressions. "His death in a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin's regime. To his family, his loved ones and the Russian people, France sends its condolences."

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg called for the investigation. "Russia has serious questions to answer," he added.

This is a developing story