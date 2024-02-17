At least 10 arrested at London's weekly hate fest

The weekly pro-Palestinian rally in central London plumbed the by-now usual lows of conspiratorial antisemitism and obsessive Holocaust comparisons. Police arrested at least 10 demonstrators for various breaches of public order.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1758855810585702738 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, between 200,000 and 250,000 people have gathered for the demonstration.

One banner saw Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy likened to Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1758855528292245757 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Comparison of Israel, Israelis and Zionism to the genocidally antisemitic Nazi regime has become commonplace at the weekly rallies.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1758851546807218487 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Constable Kyle Gordon, in charge of policing operation, said: "We are there to ensure protests take place lawfully, minimising disruption to the life of the wider public and in a way that gives due consideration to the cumulative impact on London's communities and those who feel most vulnerable in the current climate."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1758878233229946946 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1758869028582437329 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .