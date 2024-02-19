BBC director acknowledges former staffers' 'antisemitic behavior'

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Director General Tim Davie, in an all-staff note, acknowledged “antisemitic behavior by people who worked with us," referring to a series of incidents that took the management's relations with Jewish staffers to "all-time lows," said Deadline that gained access to the email sent out on Friday.

“As many of you may have seen, sadly in recent weeks we have been alerted to some antisemitic behaviour by people who worked with us. I want to be clear that there can be no place at the BBC for racist abuse of any kind, whether towards our Jewish colleagues or indeed colleagues from any background or belief,” read Davie's note.

He added that "any form of antisemitism, Islamophobia or racist abuse is abhorrent, and we will always act whenever it occurs. We must play our role to build understanding and tolerance."

The statement follows disciplinary action towards a senior BBC schedule co-ordinator, Dawn Queva, after she made a strong of antisemitic posts on Facebook, where she spoke of the “holohoax” and promoted extreme conspiracy theories. After the media drew attention to the situation, Queva has reportedly left the business.

Shortly after, an Apprentice contestant, Dr Asif Munaf, gave a diversity training following antisemitic posts "but continued to tweet," said Deadline. To staffers reported dismay, Dr Munaf recorded scenes for the spin-off show You’re Fired that were cut following a backlash.

BBC has been slammed on multiple occasions over its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. In January, the outlet issued an apology for airing unverified claims made by Hamas regarding alleged "extrajudicial executions" of Gazan civilians by the Israeli troops.

The company also went under fire when its translators falsely implied that a released Palestinian prisoner expressed support for Hamas back in November. Around the same time, BBC had to apologize for falsely claiming that Israel targeted “medical teams and Arab speakers" at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

