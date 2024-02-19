Europe exploring 'credible' NATO alternative, fearing loss of U.S. support

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his former American counterpart, Donald Trump, sat heavily in private conversations and concerns for Europe’s future at the Munich Security Conference if the Republican frontrunner would get reelected in 2024, according to the Washington Post.

Quoting a number of European officials, on and off the record, the American newspaper described what was described as “a two-pronged approach to Trump-proofing” for the future security of Europe, which included a “credible alternative to NATO.”

The WPost explained the “Trump-proofing” efforts by European officials and diplomats working overtime toward first, “trying to sell MAGA America on the existing world order,” while at the same time preparing for “possibility” that that world order “crumbles.”

“When the former and possibly future leader of the free world says that he would sit back and see how Russia would attack NATO allies, we have to rethink what U.S. commitment towards Europe and Ukraine could look like,” one European security official told the American newspaper.

“We do have to hope for the best but must prepare for the worst,” the quoted official added, describing one of the scenarios as a drop in support for Ukraine and while Putin would go on to destabilize the region.

Another scenario brought forward by the WPost, citing private conversations by European officials and diplomats, was promising tougher action on China in return for continued Ukraine and NATO support from the United States.

A third scenario included the “credible” NATO alternative, which Europeans would build to complement the existing Transatlantic Alliance, but could allow Europe to standalone if U.S. guarantees were pulled. Already France and Germany couldn’t agree on how to fund such a venture, while Eastern Europe did not trust the resolve from Western nations, and the nuclear threat loomed ever large, according to WPost.

The European deliberations followed a recent Trump campaign speech, saying he would “encourage” Russia to do “whatever” it wanted to NATO member countries that failed to meet the alliance’s defense spending target.