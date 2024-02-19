Yulia Navalnaya steps up to continue her late husband's struggle

Yulia Navalnaya on Monday addressed her late husband Alexei Navalny's supporters saying she would continue his political struggle against Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime. Russia's opposition leader was announced dead on Friday and is believed to have been killed in by the prison authorities.

On Navalny's YouTube channel, Navalnaya said: "I am not supposed to be speaking here, somebody else should be addressing you today. But that person was killed by Vladimir Putin."

"Putin took the most precious part of my life, my closest person. But he also took Navalny from you, killing not just a man, but attempting to kill our hope, our freedom and our future."

She said Navalny's death highlights the Kremlin's quest to neglect the proof that "Russia can be different, that we're strong and brave, and we are fighting to live differently."

Navalnaya referred to her experience of living every step of her late husband's political career by his side: "elections, protests, house arrests, detentions, prisons, poisoning. All these years I was happy to be there for Alexei, but today I want to be there for you."

She accused the authorities of tortures Navalny went through over the past three years of his imprisonment. Navalnaya also vowed that his allies' team would investigate his death and expose those responsible.

"The biggest thing that we can do for Alexei and ourselves is to continue fighting. We need to gather our strength in one fist and punch Putin's mad regime of bandits and murderers."

"I will continue Alexei Navalny's deed, I will continue to fight for our country and I am urging you to stand by me. Share my devastation, but also share my rage towards those who dared to kill our future."

Echoing Navalny's call on Russians not to give up in the situation of political oppression and not to be scared, Navalnaya urged his supporters - and now, hers too - to fight against the war in Ukraine, corruption and injustice. She quoted Alexei: "One shouldn't be ashamed they did too little, one should be ashamed they did nothing."

