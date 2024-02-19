Star of David on Amy Winehouse statue covered with Palestine sticker

The iconic statue of renowned singer Amy Winehouse, located in Camden's Stables Market, has been marred by an antisemitic act after her distinctive Star of David necklace was obscured by a pro-Palestinian sticker.

Winehouse, who was of Jewish heritage, is commemorated in the area where she resided during the final years of her life.

The incident, described as a "defacement" by local residents, has drawn condemnation from various quarters. A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism labeled the act as antisemitic, emphasizing the significance of the Star of David as a symbol of Judaism. The spokesperson highlighted the contradiction in covering a symbol of Jewish identity on the statue of a British Jewish singer with a sticker featuring the Palestinian Authority flag.

The defacement of the statue underscores ongoing concerns about rising antisemitism and the challenges faced by Jewish individuals in expressing their identity. With a reported 69% of British Jews feeling less inclined to display visible signs of their Judaism, the incident adds to the broader conversation about the persistence of antisemitic attitudes in society.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1759531802132197674 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Amy Winehouse's tumultuous life and tragic death at the age of 27 from accidental alcohol poisoning have been the subject of widespread interest, with her story currently being adapted into a film. The singer's struggles with addiction, including her well-documented battles with heroin, cocaine, and other substances, have contributed to her enduring legacy as a cultural icon.