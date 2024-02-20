UK's Prince William to acknowledge rise in antisemitism, suffering in MidEast

The UK’s Prince William will carry out official visits with aid workers and different communities to hear about human suffering in the Middle East, as well as the global rise in antisemitism, his office informed on Tuesday.

The Prince of Wales, the heir apparent to the British throne, and the Princess of Wales were “profoundly concerned” with the recent events in Gaza and Israel, as well as the Middle East in general.

As such, Prince William will hear first-hand accounts from aid workers active in Gaza, as well as hearing about humanitarian support efforts in the Middle East, who will share what they’ve seen on the ground.

As part of his effort to address concerns about a rise in antisemitism, the prince will hear from young “advocates against hatred and antisemitism” from various communities at a meeting in a synagogue.

King Charles III was recently diagnosed with an unspecified cancer. Since the announcement earlier in February, his eldest son Prince William has taken on more official engagements.

In terms of antisemitism, a staggering 589 percent increase of anti-Semitic incidents were reported in 2024, particularly since the Hamas-led October 7 attack. The sharp upsurge came after already worrying upticks in hatred directed at Jewish people.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Director General, Tim Davie, on Monday acknowledged “antisemitic behavior by people who worked with us," and stated, "I want to be clear that there can be no place at the BBC for racist abuse of any kind."