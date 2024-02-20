UK Home Secretary vows inquiry into defaced Jewish family's birth certificate

A Jewish couple in London faced a distressing ordeal when their six-month-old daughter's birth certificate arrived with the word "Israel" crossed out.

The incident, described by the father as reminiscent of "1930s Germany," has spurred UK Home Secretary James Cleverly to promise an urgent investigation.

Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) shared the defaced document on social media, prompting widespread outrage. The father, Israel, expressed profound shock, stating, "We felt as if we had been taken back to 1930’s Germany where the Nazis would put notes on Jewish people’s documentation."

In response, Cleverly assured, "I have asked my officials to investigate this urgently and will see that appropriate action is taken." Minister of Security Tom Tugendhat echoed Cleverly's sentiment.

The incident underscores the alarming rise in antisemitism in Britain, particularly following the conflict between Israel and Hamas last October.

The Community Security Trust (CST) reported a doubling of antisemitic incidents in the UK in 2023 compared to the previous year, with a notable surge following the Hamas-led attack on Israel.

The CST's report, termed "deeply disturbing reading" by Policing Minister Chris Philip, highlights the urgent need to address antisemitism in the country.

The Weinbergers' experience serves as a poignant reminder of the persistent challenges faced by Jewish communities in the UK.