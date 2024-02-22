"We have seen the the biggest antisemitic wave in Denmark since 1943," the head of Denmark's Jewish community said on Thursday.

"After Oct. 7, we have seen antisemitism on steroids." Henri Goldstein said, speaking to the Associated Press.

"We have seen a violent escalation, not least fueled by the uncontrolled spread of hatred on social media," he added, while noting that "the vast majority" of incidents are not recorded.

Counting 121 incidents compliled by the community's security organization, he said 20 of them were death threats. The last spike was during the 1980s.

In 1943, almost all of Denmark's 7,200-strong Jewish community were evacuated to neutral Sweden in a secret operation. Today, there are around 1,200 Jews living in the country.

The incidents following the October 7 massacre of Israelis in southern Israel prompted the community to recommend Danish Jews not wear outward signs of their Judaism.

The trend is echoed in other areas of Europe, with German universities coping with a similar spike.

Antisemitic incidents have also raised red flags in Australia and the US.

