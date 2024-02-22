Navalny's body seen by his mother; Russia pushes for 'secret' funeral
Death certificate reportedly states he died of 'natural causes,' but his wife stated that Russian authorities killed him
Lyudmila Navalnaya, mother of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said on Thursday that she had viewed his body and signed a death certificate.
She said that Russia is pressuring her to hold a "secret" funeral.
Allies of the leader said the death certificate stated that he died of "natural causes," although this is disputed by his wife, who has stated that Russian authorities killed him
