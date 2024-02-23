Brit who joined ISIS loses appeal against removal of UK citizenship

Shamima Begum, the east London schoolgirl who left the UK to join ISIS in Syria, has lost her appeal against the removal of her British citizenship.

The decision was made by the Court of Appeal after a series of legal battles that have spanned several years.

Begum, who is now 24 years old, traveled to Syria in 2015 at the age of 15. Her citizenship was revoked on national security grounds shortly after she was found in a refugee camp in 2019.

Metropolitan Police via AP

Despite her appeals, including a challenge at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) last year, Begum's efforts to regain her citizenship have been unsuccessful.

Dame Sue Carr, one of the appeal judges, affirmed the commission's decision, stating that Begum may have been influenced by others but ultimately made a calculated decision to align herself with ISIS. The judge acknowledged that while the decision may seem harsh, it is not within the court's purview to agree or disagree with it.

AP Photo/Hussein Malla

Represented by Samantha Knights KC, Begum argued that the government had failed to consider its legal duties owed to her as a potential victim of trafficking. However, the Home Office, represented by Sir James Eadie KC, emphasized that national security concerns were the primary focus of Begum's case.

Begum, who remains in a refugee camp in northern Syria, is likely to continue her legal battle.

Associated Press

Gareth Peirce, one of her lawyers, expressed determination to keep fighting for her rights, stating, "As long as she is still there, this doesn't end."

The case has sparked debate and controversy surrounding issues of citizenship, national security, and the rights of individuals who join extremist groups.