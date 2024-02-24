Pro-Palestinian protestors 'plotted' British parliament lockdown - report

Pro-Palestinian protestors took to the UK’s Houses of Parliament in order to have a “lockdown,” as part of a campaign to “ramp up pressure” on British lawmakers, The Times revealed on Friday evening.

Alongside the protests targeting the members of parliament (MPs), a pro-Palestinian activist also projected a contentious phrase considered as a genocidal threat “from the river to the sea” onto the iconic Big Ben building in the government Parliament Square.

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

According to The Times report, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) director Ben Jamal organized the protest at parliament building in order to “ramp up pressure” on MPs and went on to urge demonstrators to storm the building.

“We want so many of you to come that they will have to lock the doors of parliament itself,” the leading pro-Palestinian activist told demonstrators in a video seen by the British newspaper.

(Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP, File)

The demonstrations took place as the British parliamentary speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, spoke of a deep concern for the safety of fellow MPs during a chaotic session in the House. Pro-Palestinian activists reportedly waited hours outside the parliament building.

"MPs, as indeed all elected representatives, must be able to vote and give their views without fear or favour. Changing this because of intimidation or the threat of intimidation does not send the right message,” the British Home Secretary, James Cleverly said on Friday about the incident.

“Some of the scenes we have been seeing in recent months, particularly antisemitic behaviour, are appalling and unacceptable. That is why we are giving the police more powers and I expect them to use them to make sure we clamp down on all of this,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said also on Friday.

As for the chant considered to be a call for removing all Jews “from the [Jordan] river to the [Mediterranean] sea,” which was used by the terrorist organization Hamas in its charter, the UK’s Metropolitan Police determined its projection onto the Big Ben was “not a criminal offence.”