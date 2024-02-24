Italian PM links Russian invasion of Ukraine to Oct. 7 massacre

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has drawn parallels between the Russian invasion of Ukraine and recent hostilities between Israel and Hamas, suggesting a potential connection between the two events.

Meloni made these remarks during her visit to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, to express solidarity with the Ukrainian people on the second anniversary of the invasion.

Meloni asserted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has reverberated beyond Eastern Europe, impacting regions as distant as the Middle East. She suggested that Hamas's recent attacks on Israel, particularly the events on October 7, might have been influenced by Russia's actions in Ukraine.

AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

"If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, it is likely that Hamas would not have launched such an attack against Israel," Meloni remarked during her visit. "Such a violation of the international system, particularly by a permanent member of the Security Council like Russia, has consequences in other regions of the world, including the Middle East."

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Her comments have sparked controversy, drawing a sharp response from Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia. Medvedev condemned Meloni's remarks, suggesting that she may be misinformed or driven by ulterior motives.

"The number of fools among Western leaders is increasing," Medvedev wrote in response to Meloni's remarks. "Meloni has serious problems, or maybe she has awakened the demons of Italy's fascist past."