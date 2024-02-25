Hungary's Orban praises new phase with Sweden ahead of NATO vote

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed optimism about Hungary's relationship with Sweden during a joint press conference with Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson on Friday, just ahead of Budapest's crucial vote on Stockholm's NATO bid.

Orban hailed the beginning of a new phase in bilateral ties between Hungary and Sweden, signaling a positive shift as Hungary prepares to ratify Sweden's long-awaited NATO membership.

Sweden formally applied to join NATO in May 2022 amidst escalating tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Hungary is the last NATO member to approve its bid.

During the press conference, Orban announced Hungary's purchase of four Gripen fighter jets from Sweden, a move aimed at enhancing Hungary's military capabilities and expanding its fleet. He emphasized that this acquisition would bolster Hungary's role abroad and strengthen its overall defense posture.

The Hungarian Parliament is scheduled to convene on Monday to vote on the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership, marking the closing of one phase and the beginning of another in the diplomatic relationship between the two nations.

Orban highlighted the significance of NATO membership for fostering mutual trust and cooperation between Hungary and Sweden, stressing the importance of standing united within the alliance.

Sweden's NATO bid faced challenges, particularly from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who initially objected to Sweden's accession over concerns about the country's approach to militant groups like the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). However, Sweden took steps to address these concerns by tightening its anti-terror legislation and committing to closer security cooperation with Turkey.

Orban's stance on Sweden's NATO bid evolved over time. Initially, he expressed openness to Sweden joining the alliance but later appeared to stall the process, drawing criticism from some quarters.

However, with Turkey's approval of Sweden's bid, Orban signaled his support, inviting Kristersson to Hungary for negotiations on the terms of Sweden's accession.