Navalny's swap talks were at final stage days before his death - allies

Maria Pevchikh, chairwoman of the late Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, on Monday said in a video statement the politicians' allies had “secured a decision on his exchange” one day before his death.

"In early February, [Russian President Vladimir Putin] was offered to exchange the [Russian intelligence agency] FSB killer, Vadim Krasikov, who is serving time for a murder in Berlin for two American citizens and Alexei Navalny," said Pevchikh.

“I received a confirmation that the negotiations were at their final stage on the evening of February 15,” she added. “On February 16, Alexei was killed.

Pevchikh said that the team started working on the humanitarian exchange two years ago that would allow Russian political prisoners to be swapped to the Russian spies jailed abroad. She cited lack of political will among both the Russian officials and the German and American authorities that could have paced up the process.

Navalny's team chairwoman said that the plan advanced thanks to the influential figures aligning of their cause. She referred to an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal published back in September that indicated the Kremlin's interest to free Krasikov as well as Putin's interview to Tucker Carlson, where the Russian President hinted towards the jailed FSB agent too.

According to Pevchikh, she was told that oligarch Roman Abramovich was the one to inform Putin on the proposition to exchange Navalny.

