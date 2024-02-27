British police charges 3 with preparing terrorist attack

Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) said on Tuesday three suspects have been charged with preparing a terrorist attack.

The authorities said Brogan Stewart, 24, from Leeds, West Yorkshire, Marco Pitzettu, 24, from Derby, Derbyshire, and Christopher Ringrose, 33, from Cannock, Staffordshire have engaged in "extreme right wing activity."

They were reportedly arrested the week earlier as part of a "pre-planned, intelligence-led operation", stated CTPNE.

The suspects are said appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.

The details of the potential terrorist attack have not yet been reported.

This is a developing story