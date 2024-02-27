Chair of Nobel-winning rights group jailed in Russia over Ukraine war criticism

One of Russia’s longest-serving and most respected human rights campaigners, Oleg Orlov, 70, on Tuesday was sentenced to two and a half years in jail for denouncing Russia's war in Ukraine.

For over two decades, Orlov has served as one of the leaders of the Memorial Human Rights organisation. The group studies human rights violations and other crimes of Joseph Stalin's reign as well as current political prosecutions and back in 2022 a share of the Nobel peace prize after being banned in Russia.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1762413076303823286 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He was charged with “discrediting” the Russian army after his opinion piece published in a French media. In his article, Orlov said that Russian troops were committing “mass murder” in Ukraine and that his country had “slipped back into totalitarianism”.

Orlov told the court: "I haven't committed a crime. I am being tried for a newspaper article in which I called the political regime established in Russia totalitarian and fascist. The article was written over a year ago, back then some of my friends thought that I was being too radical in my judgement. Now it’s absolutely clear that it wasn’t an exaggeration at all."

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File

He quoted late opposition leader Alexei Navalny who died in jail earlier in February: "We remember Alexei’s call not to give up. I’ll add to that: don’t lose heart. After all, the truth is on our side. Those who brought our country into the hole, have no image of the future - only false images of the past, mirages of the 'empire.'"

"They are pushing Russia backwards, back into the dystopia, and we live in the 21st century, the present and the future are ours, and this is the guarantee of our victory," Orlov said in his emotional speech.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1762151783789441355 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to a recent investigation by a Russian oppositional media Proyekt, the scale of repressions during Vladimir Putin's presidency has exceeded the one observed during the reigns of Soviet leaders Nikita Khrushchev and Leonid Brezhnev.

Read more stories like this >>

• After 2 years of Ukraine-Russia war, what comes next? >>

• Navalny's swap talks were at final stage days before his death - allies >>

• Russia sentences anti-war sociologist to 5 years over 'terror justification' >>