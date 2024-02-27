Accusations of antisemitism mar Berlin's cultural scene

The winners of the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday delivered slashing remarks against the Jewish state, for its response to Hamas’s massacre of 1,200 people on October 7. It triggered an angry response from Israel’s ambassador to Germany.

The Berlinale turned into a launch pad for attacks against Israel, including calling it an “apartheid” state and accusing Jerusalem of carrying out a genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza. The film festival attendees, a number of whom sported Palestinian keffiyeh head coverings, omitted any mention of Hamas’s mass murder and systematic rape of Israelis, as well as the over 130 hostages still held by terror groups in Gaza.

Ron Prosor, Israel's ambassador to Germany, wrote a post on X in German and English: “Once again, the German cultural scene showcases its bias by rolling out the red carpet exclusively for artists who promote the delegitimization of Israel. At #Berlinale2024, anti-Semitic and anti-Israel discourse was met with applause. It appears the lesson from #Documenta hasn't sunk in. Under the guise of freedom of expression and art, anti-Semitic and anti-Israel rhetoric is celebrated. You don't need seven professors to state the obvious: this is blatant anti-Semitic discourse.”

Prosor referenced the German art exhibit Documenta, which came under fire in 2022 after Israel and the German Jewish community accused it of stoking antisemitism. At the time, Culture Minister Claudia Roth defended the participating artists accused of antisemitism. Roth, who has faced criticism over the years for her pro-Iran regime policies, is now embroiled in the Berlinale scandal for applauding the anti-Israel and pro-Hamas rhetoric at the event.

German taxpayer money funds Documenta and Berlinale. Prosor said “Cultural so-called leaders, your silence is deafening. It's time to raise your voices and reject this grotesque charade. Act now, or forever be part of this shameful legacy.”

AP Photo/John Minchillo

In addition to Roth, Berlin’s mayor Kai Wegner was caught on camera applauding the anti-Israel speech. Later, he walked back his apparent approval of the Israel-bashing at the festival, stating “Antisemitism has no place in Berlin, and that also applies to the art scene.”

The Berlinale’s winning documentary film of the year was made by an Israeli-Palestinian duo: Yuval Abraham and Basel Adra. In their acceptance speech, Adra said Palestinians were being "slaughtered and massacred.” He urged Germany to “stop sending weapons to Israel.”

Nadja Wohlleben/ Pool via AP

Their documentary “No Other Land” follows the residents of Masafer Yatta, a Palestinian village in the West Bank, and their clashes with the IDf and Jewish settlers in the area. The film alleges Palestinian homes have been destroyed.

Abraham, who reportedly writes for the far-left publication +972, which has received funds from the German Green party, said: “We are standing in front of you now, me and Basel are the same age. I am Israeli; Basel is Palestinian. And in two days we will go back to a land where we are not equal. “

He added, “I am living under civilian law and Basel is under military law. We live 30 minutes from one another, but I have voting rights. Basel does not have voting rights. I’m free to move where I want in this land. Basel is, like millions of Palestinians, locked in the occupied West Bank. This situation of apartheid between us, this inequality, it has to end.”

Following the speech, Israel’s Kan Public Broadcaster labeled Abraham’s comments “antisemitic.” In response, Abraham took to X to air his criticism about the Kan segment, claiming he received death threats.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, told i24NEWS, “There was a time when the Berlin Film Festival welcomed Israeli and Jewish themed films. But in 2014, the German cultural elite turned against the Jewish people, Zionism, and Israel.”

He added that “The SWC agrees with Israel’s Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor in condemning the antisemitic rhetoric at Berlinale. German art and culture must stop serving as platforms for delegitimizing Israel, and the German government should remove its funding from any project that does.”

Writing for Die Welt, the paper’s editor-in-chief Ulf Poschardt said, “The cultural scene is structurally antisemitic – or structurally indifferent to what happened on October 7th.”

Markus Schreiber / AP

The head of the German Jewish community, Josef Schuster, condemned the attacks on Israel at the Berlinale, but declined to call on Roth to resign as culture minister. Schuster, who is viewed as a lax representative unwilling to spar with Germany’s government over anti-Israel policies, has refused to urge Germany to stop trade with Iran’s regime.

Volker Beck, a controversial Green Party politician who oversees the German-Israel Association, a group that is supposed to be supportive of Israel, also went silent in response to calls for Roth to resign.

i24NEWS sent press queries to both Volker Beck and Josef Schuster asking if Claudia Roth should resign, but did not receive a response from either.

Roth announced that she would investigate the events at the film festival, though it is unclear whether and how she would include her own antisemitic conduct in the investigation.