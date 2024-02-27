German synagogue attacker sentenced to additional 7 years for hostage-taking

Stephan Balliet, a German far-right extremist already serving a life sentence for a 2019 synagogue attack, has been convicted of hostage-taking during a failed jailbreak attempt.

The 32-year-old was sentenced to seven additional years in prison by a German court on Tuesday, as reported by the German news agency DPA.

In December 2022, Balliet took prison officers in the eastern town of Burg hostage using a homemade weapon in an attempt to escape. However, his plan was thwarted when other guards intervened, and the hostages were freed unharmed.

This incident comes on the heels of Balliet's previous conviction in 2020, where he was sentenced to life in prison for his 2019 attack on a synagogue in Halle.

During that attack, which occurred on Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day, Balliet killed two people after failing to break into the synagogue's fortified door. He then proceeded to fatally shoot a passerby and a man inside a nearby fast-food restaurant.

AP Photo/Jens Meyer

Balliet, dressed in military attire, live-streamed the assault on the internet, along with a manifesto promoting his misogynistic and neo-fascist ideology. Throughout his subsequent trial, Balliet remained unapologetic, denying the Holocaust—a criminal offense in Germany—and showing no remorse towards his victims, many of whom were co-plaintiffs in the case.

During the trial, Balliet asserted that his attack on the synagogue was deliberate, stating, "They are my enemies."

DPA via AP / Robert Michael 2019 ©

The antisemitic nature of the 2019 attack sent shockwaves through Germany, reigniting concerns about the resurgence of right-wing extremism and antisemitic violence.

The trial for Balliet's hostage-taking case was held in Magdeburg, a city with a high-security courtroom.