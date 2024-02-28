Israel's ambassador to Ireland faces down calls for expulsion

It's not easy being the Israeli ambassador to Ireland. The country has long-stood in solidarity with the Palestinian cause and has a tradition of being highly critical of Israel.

But in the months since the October 7 massacre and subsequent war, the climate in Ireland has turned openly hostile towards the Jewish state. Irish officials have called to boycott Israel. It's national women's basketball team refused to shake hands with their Israeli counterparts at a recent match, and the country testified against Israel's alleged occupation and settlement policies in the West Bank in a recent hearing at The Hague.

Absorbing many of the attacks is Jerusalem's diplomatic representative in the country, Dana Erlich, who has even faced calls for her expulsion. The ambassador came under personal attack for recently criticizing Irish media for portraying a "one-sided" view of the conflict, posing Israel as the "only villain."

Erlich has been in the post for a mere seven months, and said she is still learning about the origins of the Irish attitude toward Israel and their strained diplomatic relations.

"What we have seen since October 7 is an alarming rise of hate speech and extreme discourse delegitimizing Israel and Zionism, and Israel's right to defend itself," Erlich told i24NEWS.

"[There is] a false analogy that is made here," Erlich said. "They are describing it [in terms of] their own history and their own knowledge of what happened here in Ireland with the Brits in Northern Ireland, which is not relevant to Israel. But unfortunately, that personal connection is hard to break."

She continued that Israel's diplomatic mission in Dublin has been to present a wider view of the conflict and encourage the "Irish people to be critical and to ask the right questions."

Erlich says as a diplomat she is used to being on the frontline as the part of the public face of Israel, but the task is made harder by the shortage of allies in Ireland. "There aren't a lot of voices not even speaking on behalf of Israel, but even portraying a more balanced view. So I know when being the face of Israel, I'll be the subject of these attacks. But the amount of attacks and how aggressive and hateful these are, I don't think any of us expected."

But, she said she is coping with the personal attacks and taking advantage of any platform she is given to get her message across.

"What we clarify is that criticism of Israel is not antisemitism, but what's portrayed here is a very one-sided view, it's a very biased view which portrays a double-standard of Israel, and we'll continue calling it out."

While the line between legitimate criticism of the Israeli government and antisemitic rhetoric has frequently provoked debate, to Erlich, it's clear: "What we've seen is manifested in many ways and is crossing the line into antisemitism. Because when people bluntly call for the delegitimization of Israel, that is antisemitism. When there is dehumanization and vilification of all of the Jewish community here and Israeli community here, that is antisemitism and we need to call it out for what it is."

Erlich remains motivated by the support she sees on the wider EU stage. "It's important to note that even here in the Irish government, they acknowledge that Hamas will not be part of the solution, and it needs to be disarmed."

