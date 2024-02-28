Security plans for Paris 2024 Olympics stolen: USB with sensitive data missing

A bag containing a computer and two USB keys containing security plans for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games was stolen from an engineer working for the Paris town hall.

The theft occurred on a train traveling from the Gare du Nord to Creil in Hauts-de-France.

According to reports from Le Figaro and BFMTV, the incident involved a 56-year-old engineer who reported the theft to authorities after realizing his bag was missing.

The bag contained not only his professional computer but also two USB sticks containing sensitive data related to security plans for the Olympics, including the deployment strategies for approximately 2,000 municipal police officers.

AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

The engineer recounted placing his bag in a compartment above his seat before noticing it had disappeared as he prepared to change trains due to a delay. The stolen technology, including the USB keys, is reported to hold crucial information regarding Paris City Hall’s security plans for the Olympic Games.

While the Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the theft, they stated that the stolen items did not contain highly sensitive elements but rather "notes related to traffic during the Olympic Games." Nonetheless, the incident has prompted an investigation by regional transport police, who are utilizing CCTV footage to track down the perpetrators.

AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has previously expressed confidence in the security measures planned for the 2024 Olympics, given the extensive security plan outlined by French authorities. The heightened security measures come amidst concerns over potential attacks during the games, especially in light of previous terrorist incidents and social unrest in the city.

Preparations for the event have included allocating a substantial budget of 320 million euros (approximately $350 million) for security measures. Plans involve the deployment of 45,000 security staff on the first day of the Olympics, with an additional 35,000 deployed throughout Paris for the duration of the tournament.