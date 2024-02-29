'Extremely concerned' about torrent of antisemitism, Prince William visits London synagogue

The Prince of Wales on Thursday visited a synagogue in London, voicing his deep concern over the groundswell of antisemitism in Britain.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1763176329204191568 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Antisemitism has no place in our society...Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise of antisemitism," he said at the Western Marble Arch Synagogue, where he met with Holocaust survivors and student activists.

Donning a yarmulke, the royal took in accounts by Jewish students of an “explosion” in antisemitism, including assaults and death threats.

After the visit, Edward Isaacs, the head of the Union of Jewish students, praised William for being an "ally" to Britain's Jewish community.