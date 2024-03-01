Navalny's supporters gather for his funeral despite Kremlin's threats

Supporters of late Alexei Navalny, the most outspoken critic of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, have gathered on Friday to attend the opposition leader's funeral. Massive presence of police is reported in the vicinity of a church in Moscow's southeast Maryino district where the memorial service is to be held.

Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that "the Kremlin has nothing to say in this regard to Navalny's family."

The statement came after Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, said in a video that the authorities withheld his body, threatening to bury it on the prison territory, if she does not abstain from holding a public memorial service. Navalnaya called it blackmail.

Navalny's team struggled to find a venue that would host the event, while hearse drivers refuse to take his body due to alleged pressure from the authorities.

The line of those wishing to say goodbye to Navalny is estimated to be around 1 mile long.

Peskov threatened the funeral attendees, saying "those who take part in any unauthorized rallies on the day of Navalny’s funeral will be held accountable by law."

Rights groups have issued instructions on how to behave in case of detention as mass arrests are expected at the event.

The United States ambassador to Russia, Lynne M. Tracy, was spotted in the crowd of people awaiting the ceremony to begin.

As the hearse approached the church, the crowd could be heard chanting "Navalny" and "You weren't scared, so we won't be either!"

This is a developing story

