Zurich man in critical condition after suspected anti-Semitic stabbing

A visibly identifiable religious Orthodox Jew was stabbed in the Selnau district of Zurich, Switzerland. The incident occurred on Saturday evening shortly after the Sabbath concluded, according to the local Jewish community.

Zurich police stated a 15-year-old assailant stabbed the 50-year-old victim, who was in critical condition. An investigation was launched into the incident as a suspected hate crime, including “the possibility of an anti-Semitic motivated crime.”

An eyewitness, quoted by the local Blick news site, "the assailant laughed when he was arrested.” And further reports indicated it was a hate crime, during which the assailant shouted "death to the Jews" during the attack.

The Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG) said the Jewish community's security arrangements were being reviewed after the attack, "It is assumed that there are no further threats to Jewish individuals and institutions at this time. Nevertheless, all members of the Jewish community are called upon to exercise caution until further notice.”

"The SIG is deeply shocked that a member of the community has been the victim of such an attack. Physical attacks on Jewish people in Switzerland are very rare. Over the past two decades, the Jewish community has been spared such life-threatening assaults. However, since October 7, there has been a significant increase in this type of physical assault,” the federation added in its statement.

The Swiss Office against Anti-Semitism and Defamation (Cicad) published figures which showed an anti-Semitic incidents in French-speaking areas of Switzerland increased by 68 percent in 2023, half of which occurred after October 7. Other regions in Europe suffered from a dramatic triple digit surge of antisemitism since the Hamas-led massacre and the ensuing war in Gaza.