Belgium arrests adult and three minors over alleged jihadist plot messages

Belgian authorities have apprehended an adult and three minors following their alleged involvement in plotting a jihadist attack, according to local media outlets.

The arrests occurred during police raids conducted in various cities including Brussels, Ninove, Charleroi, and Liege.

While no weapons or explosives were discovered during the searches, authorities remain vigilant amid concerns of potential terrorist activity.

The federal prosecutor's office, responsible for handling such cases, has yet to confirm the details surrounding the arrests despite multiple attempts for clarification by media outlets.

Belgium has been on high alert since the devastating jihadist attacks in 2016, which claimed the lives of 32 individuals in coordinated bombings at Brussels airport and the city's metro system. Last year, the nation was once again rocked by violence when a Tunisian assailant fatally shot two Swedish football fans in Brussels before being neutralized by law enforcement.

According to reports from broadcaster RTBF, the recent arrests stem from a broader police operation targeting individuals with suspected ties to Islamic extremism and deemed potentially violent.

Eric Van Der Sypt, a spokesperson for the federal prosecutor's office, indicated that the investigation revealed plans for a terrorist attack, although the specifics were not yet fully developed. However, the seriousness of the intentions prompted the arrest and subsequent interrogation of the suspects.