France becomes first country to embed abortion rights in constitution

In a historic move, France has become the world's first nation to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution, marking a significant milestone in reproductive rights advocacy worldwide.

The decision, overwhelmingly supported by lawmakers, comes in response to growing global concerns following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

During a special session at the Palace of Versailles on Monday, lawmakers from both houses of the French Parliament voted 780 to 72 in favor of the measure, surpassing the required three-fifths majority for amending the constitution.

The amendment, which emphasizes a "guaranteed freedom" to abortion, received resounding support in both the French Senate and National Assembly earlier this year.

While some groups had advocated for stronger language explicitly defining abortion as a "right," the amendment's passage represents a significant victory for reproductive rights advocates.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal emphasized the historical importance of the decision, stating that it sends a clear message of support for women's rights, particularly amid threats to abortion access in the United States and parts of Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans for a formal ceremony on Friday to commemorate the amendment's approval, coinciding with International Women's Rights Day. The amendment's passage is seen as a tribute to France's legacy of championing reproductive rights, dating back to the landmark legalization of abortion in 1975, led by then-Health Minister Simone Veil.

AP Photo/Omar Havana

While abortion remains a contentious issue in many countries, France boasts widespread support for reproductive rights across party lines. Many lawmakers who opposed the amendment did so not out of opposition to abortion but because they deemed the measure unnecessary given existing support for reproductive rights in France.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1764715110130421802 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The urgency to embed abortion rights in the constitution heightened in 2022 following the US Supreme Court's decision, which allowed individual states to determine abortion laws.

French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti underscored the importance of safeguarding fundamental rights, cautioning against complacency in the face of potential threats.

Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP

The amendment's passage represents the 25th constitutional amendment since the founding of the Fifth Republic in 1958.

While the Catholic Church expressed opposition to the measure, reiterating its stance against abortion, the decision underscores France's commitment to upholding reproductive rights as a fundamental aspect of human rights in modern society.