Stabber in Switzerland affiliated with Islamic State, Swiss Police say

Swiss police have revealed that the 15-year-old suspect behind the stabbing of an Orthodox Jew in Zurich over the weekend has expressed solidarity with the Islamic State group, referring to himself as a "soldier" in its self-proclaimed caliphate.

The teenager, whose identity has not been disclosed by authorities, appeared in a video endorsing the Islamic State and proclaiming allegiance to its cause.

Mario Fehr, the security chief of Zurich cantonal police, confirmed that the authenticity of the video has been verified, with the suspect denouncing the stabbing incident as a "terrorist" and "anti-Semitic" attack.

Authorities are currently investigating whether the suspect acted alone or in collaboration with others. Despite being a Swiss national, the teenager's affiliation with the Islamic State has raised concerns about potential extremist influences within the country.

In the video, the suspect can be heard speaking in Arabic, referencing the stabbing and advocating for a "battle against the Jews," according to Fehr. The attack has prompted heightened security measures by Swiss police, particularly around sites associated with Judaism, as a precautionary measure.

The victim, a 50-year-old Orthodox Jew, sustained serious injuries in the stabbing but is now reportedly in stable condition, with his life no longer at risk. The swift arrest of the suspect at the scene of the crime has aided authorities in their ongoing investigation into the motives behind the attack.