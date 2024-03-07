Israel's entry "Hurricane" approved for Eurovision amid boycott calls

After a tumultuous journey, Israel's entry for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest has finally been approved by organizers, securing the country's participation amidst mounting calls for boycott.

Initially disqualified by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) due to alleged political messaging, Israel's revised song, titled "Hurricane," has now received the green light for the competition.

The decision was confirmed by Kan public broadcaster, announcing that Eden Golan will perform the song at the event in Malmo, Sweden, scheduled for May.

The EBU informed Kan of the approval, signaling the end of a contentious period that saw Israel's initial entry, "October Rain," facing rejection. The revised version, "Hurricane," retains the same melody but features entirely new lyrics, composed by Keren Peles, Avi Ohayon, and Stav Beger. The full song will be unveiled in a live broadcast on Sunday evening.

The approval comes amidst a backdrop of increasing pressure for Israel's exclusion from Eurovision, with two Belgian ministers adding their voices to the calls. Belgian Culture Minister Benedicte Linard and Flemish counterpart Benjamin Dalle have urged for Israel's removal from the contest, citing concerns over the ongoing conflict in Gaza and its impact on Palestinian civilians.

AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Linard emphasized the need for consequences for what she described as Israel's "flagrant violations of international law" and highlighted the humanitarian toll, particularly among children.

Drawing parallels with Russia's exclusion from previous competitions following its invasion of Ukraine, Linard indicated her intention to convey Belgium's concerns to the EBU through the French-language public broadcaster RTBF, responsible for Belgium's participation.

Echoing Linard's sentiments, Dalle suggested that suspending Israel from Eurovision would be a fitting response given the suffering endured by Palestinian civilians amidst the conflict in Gaza.

Eurovision, known for promoting itself as a non-political event, faces heightened scrutiny over its stance on political issues amid the ongoing tensions.